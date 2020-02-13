Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of COG opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.
Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
