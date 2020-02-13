Zscaler (ZS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zscaler stock opened at $60.48 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -201.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $5,941,153.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,389.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Earnings History for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NuVasive to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
NuVasive to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Enerflex to Release Earnings on Thursday
Enerflex to Release Earnings on Thursday
KBR Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
KBR Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Cabot Oil & Gas Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Cabot Oil & Gas Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Zscaler to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Zscaler to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Airgain Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Airgain Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report