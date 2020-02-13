Zscaler (ZS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zscaler stock opened at $60.48 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -201.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $5,941,153.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,389.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

