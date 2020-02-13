Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.91. Airgain has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Earnings History for Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

