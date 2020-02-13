Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.91. Airgain has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

