Canopy Growth (CGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.57. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

