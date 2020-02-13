CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (CRARY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) will announce its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRARY opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRARY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

Earnings History for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

