Century Aluminum (CENX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $537.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $177,459.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Earnings History for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

