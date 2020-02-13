Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $120,348.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,960 shares of company stock valued at $280,930 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

