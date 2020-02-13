HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $237.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 149.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a current ratio of 66.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.41. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

