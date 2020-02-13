Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded by New Street Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by research analysts at New Street Research to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $767.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.09. The company has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total transaction of $5,725,614.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,673 shares of company stock worth $7,425,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after buying an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 577.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after buying an additional 311,303 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $97,384,000 after buying an additional 128,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

