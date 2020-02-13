Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $2,265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,251,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

