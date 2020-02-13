Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock opened at $201.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.62. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a fifty-two week low of $137.06 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 218.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 499.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 12,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

