Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.12.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $234.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.76 and a 200 day moving average of $221.23. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $2,094,391.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,776.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $962,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,876.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,772 shares of company stock worth $8,118,177 in the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

