Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $328.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.75 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 537,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,464,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 768,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 145,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 115,238 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,919 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

