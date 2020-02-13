NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTAP. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NetApp to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

NTAP opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. NetApp has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

