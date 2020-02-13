NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTAP. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NetApp to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.
NTAP opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. NetApp has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.
In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
