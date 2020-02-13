Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

Shares of CME opened at $207.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14. CME Group has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.10). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 60,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 114,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 716,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

