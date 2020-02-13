Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328,767 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,784,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 488,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,189,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

