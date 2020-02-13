Zoetis’ (ZTS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis stock opened at $142.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average of $126.72.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 106,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.