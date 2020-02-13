CubeSmart’s (CUBE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cfra cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

CubeSmart stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 190.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Analyst Recommendations for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

