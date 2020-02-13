Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALNA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Allena Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

