PROS (NYSE:PRO) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

PROS (NYSE:PRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 53.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRO. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.82.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. PROS has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PROS will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,595,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,993 shares of company stock worth $1,040,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PROS by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PROS by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.