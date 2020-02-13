PROS (NYSE:PRO) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PROS (NYSE:PRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 53.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRO. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.82.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. PROS has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PROS will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,595,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,993 shares of company stock worth $1,040,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PROS by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PROS by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Analyst Recommendations for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley
Monmouth R.E. Inv. Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley
HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals
HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Tesla Downgraded by New Street Research
Tesla Downgraded by New Street Research
Healthcare Services Group Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group
Healthcare Services Group Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group
Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Arista Networks Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC
Arista Networks Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report