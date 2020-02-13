Benchmark Begins Coverage on Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARCH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Coal from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $56.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $845.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 9.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 72.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

