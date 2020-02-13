Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPN. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.22.

NYSE GPN opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $206.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

