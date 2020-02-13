Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Twist Bioscience (TWST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST):

  • 2/11/2020 – Twist Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
  • 2/11/2020 – Twist Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 2/7/2020 – Twist Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 2/7/2020 – Twist Bioscience is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/5/2020 – Twist Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 2/3/2020 – Twist Bioscience had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
  • 1/29/2020 – Twist Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 12/27/2019 – Twist Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

TWST stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.63. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 234.22%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 36,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $880,089.56. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $216,268.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,791 shares of company stock worth $2,128,161. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

