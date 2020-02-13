$627.47 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will announce $627.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $622.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $641.40 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $667.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 345,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

