UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will announce sales of $64.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.56 billion and the highest is $67.44 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $60.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $263.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 billion to $268.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $283.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $279.04 billion to $293.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,966,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $303.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.91. The company has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $305.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

