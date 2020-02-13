Comparing WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NASDAQ:EVN)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $63.25 million 4.55 $57.30 million $1.50 9.35 Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WhiteHorse Finance and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 3 3 0 2.50 Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 40.72% 9.99% 5.74% Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate. It focuses principally on originating senior secured loans to lower middle market companies. The company was founded on December 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust was formed in 1998 and is domiciled in United States.

