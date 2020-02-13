Reviewing Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

Medical Transcription Billing has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyberark Software has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and Cyberark Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Transcription Billing 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cyberark Software 0 4 13 1 2.83

Medical Transcription Billing presently has a consensus price target of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 0.72%. Cyberark Software has a consensus price target of $140.44, indicating a potential upside of 17.64%. Given Cyberark Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyberark Software is more favorable than Medical Transcription Billing.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing and Cyberark Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Transcription Billing $50.55 million 1.46 -$2.14 million ($0.59) -10.24 Cyberark Software $343.20 million 13.13 $47.07 million $1.43 83.48

Cyberark Software has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Transcription Billing. Medical Transcription Billing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyberark Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Transcription Billing and Cyberark Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Transcription Billing -5.01% -8.85% -6.64% Cyberark Software 16.09% 12.94% 8.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Cyberark Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cyberark Software beats Medical Transcription Billing on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. PracticePro includes practice management software and related tools, which facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health records (EHR), which allow its customers to qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which include medical billing, analytics and related services, and mobile Health (mHealth) solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The Company offers a clearinghouse service, which allows clients to track claim status.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations. It also provides Sensitive Information Management solution; and software maintenance and support, and professional services. The company offers its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.