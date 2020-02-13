CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and Equity Commonwealth (NASDAQ:EQC) Critical Comparison

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CyrusOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CyrusOne and Equity Commonwealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne $821.40 million 9.28 $1.20 million $3.31 20.34 Equity Commonwealth $197.02 million 20.37 $272.81 million $0.69 47.71

Equity Commonwealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyrusOne. CyrusOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CyrusOne and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne 0 7 9 0 2.56 Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

CyrusOne currently has a consensus target price of $72.76, indicating a potential upside of 8.08%. Given CyrusOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CyrusOne is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Profitability

This table compares CyrusOne and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne -1.30% -0.08% -0.03% Equity Commonwealth 339.90% 15.19% 13.41%

Volatility & Risk

CyrusOne has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats CyrusOne on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 48 data centers worldwide.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

