Head to Head Survey: Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) vs. TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 26.37% 9.09% 1.06% TFS Financial 16.72% 4.98% 0.59%

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial pays out 385.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and TFS Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and TFS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $83.40 million 3.45 $22.00 million $2.34 12.69 TFS Financial $502.55 million 12.15 $80.24 million $0.28 77.82

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Territorial Bancorp. Territorial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Territorial Bancorp and TFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats TFS Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. It also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial, and regular checking accounts. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; and provision of escrow and settlement services. It provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

