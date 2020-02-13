SunTrust Banks Boosts AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $23.00

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised AES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised AES from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.26.

NYSE AES opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. AES has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in AES by 1,375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

