SunTrust Banks Boosts AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $23.00

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised AES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised AES from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.26.

NYSE AES opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. AES has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in AES by 1,375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Analyst Recommendations for AES (NYSE:AES)

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers CynergisTek to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers CynergisTek to Hold
SunTrust Banks Boosts AES Price Target to $23.00
SunTrust Banks Boosts AES Price Target to $23.00
Evolution Petroleum Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Evolution Petroleum Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Upgraded at Morgan Stanley
JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Upgraded at Morgan Stanley
ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity PT Lowered to $82.00
ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity PT Lowered to $82.00
Advance Auto Parts PT Lowered to $140.00
Advance Auto Parts PT Lowered to $140.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report