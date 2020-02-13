Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,435,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 351,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 203,444 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 962,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 193,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 842,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

