Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,425,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,674 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises about 0.8% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boston Partners owned about 2.37% of Discover Financial Services worth $629,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,291,000 after purchasing an additional 447,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 655.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 344,236 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,709,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,160,000 after purchasing an additional 202,068 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.