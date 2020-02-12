Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732,033 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $648,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $82,616,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,201 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $59,288,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $245,461,000 after purchasing an additional 968,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

