Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,519,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,785,778 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $617,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 193,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 790,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Eaton stock opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.