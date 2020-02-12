Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Partners decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,622,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 613,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $566,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

