Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,793 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.20% of Edison International worth $595,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 1,444.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Edison International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

