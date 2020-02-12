Yutaka Niihara Acquires 18,800 Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Stock

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara bought 18,800 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00.

EMMA stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. Emmaus Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 511.05% and a negative net margin of 489.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Emmaus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA)

