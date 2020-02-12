Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Sells 530 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.22. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.57 and a 12 month high of $179.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Cfra upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

