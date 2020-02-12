RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 408000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $18.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.47 million for the quarter.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

