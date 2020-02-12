Raymond Shorrocks Buys 75,000 Shares of Galilee Energy Ltd. (ASX:GLL) Stock

Galilee Energy Ltd. (ASX:GLL) insider Raymond Shorrocks purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$40,950.00 ($29,042.55).
Galilee Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of A$0.37 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of A$1.40 ($0.99). The company has a market capitalization of $244.86 million and a PE ratio of -19.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.93.
About Galilee Energy
