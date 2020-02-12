Raymond Shorrocks Buys 75,000 Shares of Galilee Energy Ltd. (ASX:GLL) Stock

Galilee Energy Ltd. (ASX:GLL) insider Raymond Shorrocks purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$40,950.00 ($29,042.55).

Galilee Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of A$0.37 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of A$1.40 ($0.99). The company has a market capitalization of $244.86 million and a PE ratio of -19.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.93.

About Galilee Energy

Galilee Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Australia, Chile, and North America. It primarily explores for coal seam gas. The company's flagship project is the Glenaras gas project located within the ATP 2019 permit, which covers an area of approximately 4000 square kilometers in western Queensland's Galilee Basin.

