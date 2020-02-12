BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 53500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2.67.

About BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX)

BNK Petroleum Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and gas resource plays in the United States, Canada, Poland, Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The company produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has working interests in approximately 17,680 net acres of shale oil acreage in the Caney/Upper Sycamore formations of the Tishomingo Field, Oklahoma.

