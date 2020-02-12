Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $105,131.52 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $105,131.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ben Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 10th, Ben Sutherland sold 1,865 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $200,245.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $111.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

