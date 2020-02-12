Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO Sells 1,395 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $109,716.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

G Doug Iiekking also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, G Doug Iiekking sold 2,259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $188,490.96.

Shares of USNA opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.31. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

