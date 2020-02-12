Dxi Energy (TSE:DXI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Dxi Energy Inc (TSE:DXI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 9020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,080.63, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14.

About Dxi Energy (TSE:DXI)

DXI Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Dxi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dxi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.