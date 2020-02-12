Paul Elliot Mann Sells 12,833 Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 12,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $38,755.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,986.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Elliot Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of Polarityte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $29,810.00.

PTE stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Polarityte Inc has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Polarityte by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Polarityte by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Polarityte by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Polarityte by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

