David S. Shin Buys 3,000 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) Director David S. Shin bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $28,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. Oxford Lane Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 113,165 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXLC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

