Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $25,900.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Reading International stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $223.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.02. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Reading International had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
