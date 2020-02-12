Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $25,900.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reading International stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $223.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.02. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Reading International had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Reading International by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Reading International by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Reading International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Reading International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

