Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.95

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$54.95 and last traded at C$54.86, with a volume of 29129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

In other news, Director Eric Demirian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.04, for a total transaction of C$520,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,873,296. Also, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.60, for a total transaction of C$258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,212,640. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,360.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

