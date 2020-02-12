SPoT Coffee (CVE:SPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

SPoT Coffee Ltd (CVE:SPP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

About SPoT Coffee (CVE:SPP)

Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd. designs, builds, operates, and franchises community-oriented cafés in Canada and the United States. The company's cafes provide meals and in-house roasted gourmet coffee. It operates a total of 26 cafés in development or under construction, which include 6 corporate-owned cafés located in Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, and Glens Falls; 6 operating franchise cafés in Orchard Park, Kenmore, Hamburg, Clarence, Williamsville, and Waterfront Village; 5 Express cafés operating under license to Dash's Supermarkets and to Chartwells at the Buffalo State College; and 9 franchise locations being developed and under construction.

