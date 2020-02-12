Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $95.00

Marwyn Value Investors Ltd (LON:MVI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.28), with a volume of 27244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.28).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.